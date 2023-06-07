Clay County marks 2-day Juneteenth celebration this weekend

LIBERTY — The 27th Annual Clay County Juneteenth Freedom Celebration will be a two-day event this year.
Friday, June 9
On Friday, June 9, the day starts at 9:30 a.m. with trolleys loading near Liberty Fire Station No. 1, 200 W. Mississippi St. in Liberty. The tours will take guests to historic African American sites and monuments as well as other historic sites in Liberty with tour guides Cecilia Robinson, retired William Jewell professor, and city councilmen Shelton Ponder and Harold Phillips.
Robinson said the first tour stop will be the Jesse James Bank museum, a bank during the 1800s that was robbed and credited to Jesse James’ gang as the first daylight bank robbery in the country. Then there will be stops at the Free Fountain and mural in the Clay County Administration Building.
Those on the tours will also stop at the Liberty African-American Legacy Memorial in Fairview-New Hope cemeteries. Clay County African-American Legacy Inc. Director of Grants Theresa Byrd, Ponder and Robinson will share details on the creation of the memorial.
The first tour runs for two hours and the second tour starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at the trolley loading location at the fire station. The tours end at Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
At Garrison, there will be guest speakers, food trucks and musical entertainment by local disc jockey Kent Houston.
A dedication and ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. kicks off Saturday, June 10, events at the cultural center. The dedication is of a permanent exhibit honoring Clay County African American veterans. The exhibition is titled “We Too Sing America.” Robinson has been handling the bulk of the research with help from Audrey Jacobs, curator. One of the area’s first casualties of World War II was Cpl. George Breedlove, an African American service member who perished in late 1942.
The room is set up to offer visitors a chance to learn about African-American contributions from the Civil War through current deployments. In the room hangs a picture of William Slaughter, who served in Company C in the Union Army. Merritt Withers is another Clay County name. While no picture exists, Jacobs is painting a watercolor of what she believes he looked like. Contributions honored also include Buffalo Soldiers.
“The idea of the room is to move from the general to the specific,” Robinson said. “As an example, we have a poster that was sent to Professor Gay when he ran Garrison School. It’s from World War I and the African American troops in Northern Africa. We had 69 African American men in World War I with seven buried in Fairview Cemetery.”
Robinson said Jacobs and she looked for military members from all branches of the Armed Forced to honor, including a wall dedicated to women in service.
“My goal with all these rooms is to tie our community together,” Robinson said. “It’s about celebrating our collective culture and preserving history. It is the names and places in Clay County. You can visit the Liberty Legacy Memorial and around that area, see eight story panels and 14 story stones. The area is getting more and more tied together.”
Saturday, June 10
Saturday morning events continue after the ribbon-cutting with a skit on the life of Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman from Kansas City actress Shirley Johnson. A community parade from Garrison Cultural Center down Main Street will begin at 1:30 p.m. After the parade, on the Liberty Square will be a concert with Krizz Kalicko and J.J. and the Old School Blues Band, a reading of Juneteenth history, step show, and Martika Daniel’s One-Woman Carnival Show.
