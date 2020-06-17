Clay County Museum offers virtual tour

LIBERTY — The Clay County Museum and Historical Society will offer a virtual tour of historic Clay County, beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 18. Historian and museum supporter Tony Meyers will present “A Virtual Tour of Historic Clay County 1800-1850.”
Due to the limited seating area at the museum, there will instead be a Zoom meeting as Meyers shares a look at the various sites that were part of the early settlement of Clay County.
Participants will need to sign up at https://www.claycountymuseum.org/ and look for Webinar #1. The session is limited to 100 people attending virtually. Once participants have registered, they will be provided with a link to attend the program. Numerous vintage and recent photographs will be shared throughout the presentation. The session is free.
