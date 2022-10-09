stock_missouriwiclogo.JPG

LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center has renewed its contract to continue providing Women, Infants and Children services for federal fiscal year 2023 with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a press release. 

WIC serves pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday. The goal of the WIC program is to improve the health and nutrition of eligible participants. The program is available to low and middle-income families who meet federal financial guidelines.

