LIBERTY — Clay County Public Health Center has renewed its contract to continue providing Women, Infants and Children services for federal fiscal year 2023 with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a press release.
WIC serves pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children up to their fifth birthday. The goal of the WIC program is to improve the health and nutrition of eligible participants. The program is available to low and middle-income families who meet federal financial guidelines.
WIC promotes health and nutrition by issuing WIC benefits for foods such as milk, cheese, eggs, fruit, juice, cereal and dried beans or peanut butter. Participants redeem their food benefits with an eWIC card at authorized local retail stores.
The Clay County WIC office is located at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty. WIC services are provided by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-in appointments are available for new mothers and babies from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Monday mornings. Extension clinics are also held each month at four locations:
• Bethel United Church of Christ, 4900 NE Parvin Road, Kansas City, on the third Tuesdays of the month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.;
• Excelsior Springs Baptist Church, 1500 Rosalea St., Excelsior Springs, on the second Tuesdays of the month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m.;
• Northland YMCA Head Start, 3100 NE 83rd Street, Suite 1501-A, Kansas City, on the second Mondays of the month from 1 to 6 p.m.;
• North Kansas City School District Early Education Center, 6479 N. Prospect Ave, Gladstone, on the first Tuesdays of the month from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m..
For more information on WIC guidelines and services with Clay County Public Health Center, call 595-4358 or visit clayhealth.com/wic.
