CLAY COUNTY — Officials with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are hosting a paperback book and puzzle drive throughout January to benefit inmates in Clay County Detention Center.
The book supply for inmates in the jail has been limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some of the nonprofits that previously provided books no longer able to. Several inmates have commented there were only romance novels to read, which did not interest a lot of the 85% male inmate population, according to a release from the office.
Detention staff members also want to provide jigsaw puzzles to help keep inmates busy. Staff has found inmates who are occupied are more likely to keep the peace, states the release.
The collection drive runs through Jan. 31. Donated books must be paperback. Books and puzzles can be dropped off in the sheriff’s office main lobby at 12 S. Water St. in Liberty. If an organization, church or business would like to be a collection point, email Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd at sarah.boyd@sheriffclayco.com to make arrangements.
Collection points in the community can also be found at the Smithville Police Department, 107 W. Main St.; First Christian Church of Smithville, 201 N. Bridge St.; Holt City Hall, 315 Main St.; Betty’s Place restaurant in Holt, 4766 SE Missouri Highway PP; and Clay County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Square, Liberty.
