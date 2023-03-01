Clay County Sheriff’s Office pledges to increase percentage of women deputies

Currently, 20% of sheriff's office deputies are female. Women comprise 19% of sworn sheriff's office command staff. Comparatively, women currently make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States.
CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office of Clay County is the first sheriff’s office in Missouri to sign the 30x30 Pledge to increase representation of women in law enforcement.
The sheriff's office is only the third law enforcement agency in the state, in addition to the Kansas City and Springfield police departments, to commit to a series of "low- and no-cost actions" to bring more women into policing to improve public safety, community outcomes and trust in law enforcement, states the sheriff's office in an announcement to media.
“This pledge means the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is actively working toward improving the representation of women deputies in our agency,” Sheriff Will Akin said. “We are honored to be among the first in Missouri to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority.”
The pledge is based on social science research suggesting greater representation of women in law enforcement leads to better policing outcomes for communities.
The ultimate goal of the 30x30 Initiative is to reach 30% of women in police recruitment classes by 2030 and to ensure policing agencies are representative of the jurisdiction the agency serves. Currently, 20% of sheriff's office deputies are female. Women comprise 19% of sworn sheriff's office command staff.
"Women currently make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States. This underrepresentation of women in policing has significant public safety implications," read a release from Sheriff's Office Public Relations Manager Sarah Boyd.
According to the 30X30 Pledge, research suggests women officers:
• use less force overall and less excessive force;
• are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits;
• are perceived by communities as being more honest and compassionate; and
• see better outcomes for crime victims, especially in sexual assault cases.
The 30×30 Initiative is a coalition of police leaders, researchers and professional organization leaders who joined together to advance the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies across the United States.
"It is critical that participating agencies focus on increasing the representation of all women. They must account for the diverse experiences of women of all backgrounds and life experiences to better promote the creation of a diverse and inclusive workplace for everyone," reads the 30X30 Pledge's website. "Though 30×30 focuses on increasing the representation of women, it is critical that agencies apply an intersectional lens when analyzing their culture and practices to better promote the creation of a diverse and inclusive workplace for everyone."
When asked why the sheriff's office is now placing emphasis on hiring more women if research shows populations have been underserved and communities are better off having more of them as deputies, Boyd said because Sheriff Akin has made it "a priority."
"And the pretty new 30x30 Initiative has given us a bank of free resources to help us examine our policies and practices and hold us accountable to meeting these goals," she told the Courier-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.