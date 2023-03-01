Clay County Sheriff’s Office pledges to increase percentage of women deputies

Currently, 20% of sheriff's office deputies are female. Women comprise 19% of sworn sheriff's office command staff. Comparatively, women currently make up only 12% of sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States.

 Submitted photo/Clay County Sheriff's Office

CLAY COUNTY — The sheriff’s office of Clay County is the first sheriff’s office in Missouri to sign the 30x30 Pledge to increase representation of women in law enforcement.

The sheriff's office is only the third law enforcement agency in the state, in addition to the Kansas City and Springfield police departments, to commit to a series of "low- and no-cost actions" to bring more women into policing to improve public safety, community outcomes and trust in law enforcement, states the sheriff's office in an announcement to media.

