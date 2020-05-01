SMITHVILLE — The city of Smithville is mourning the passing of one of its most beloved natives, Collins F. Kindred, known to many as “Colonel,” who passed away in his sleep Wednesday, April 29.
After an the initial news of Kindred's passing was reported by the Courier-Tribune Wednesday, an outpouring of support for Kindred and his family flooded social media.
"Thoughts and prayers to the Kindred family throughout this loss of such an amazing and astonishing man who many admired,” Tricia Edsall posted to Facebook. "He demonstrated leadership in investing in the community he loved so much, resulting (in his being a) major contributor to the city's success with many, many, many stories he was graciously willing to share. I'm grateful and blessed to have known (this) icon of Smithville. You will never be forgotten, Colonel."
Family man
Born and raised in Smithville, Kindred grew up being civically-minded. He was active in Boy Scouts during his youth and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, receiving his honor from then-Sen. Harry S. Truman. He graduated from Smithville High School in 1939. Collins later met his wife, Lou Kindred, a fellow Smithville local, in the late 1940s.
"After I graduated from college, I had only been home a day or two, my mom wanted me to go with her to the ice cream dinner at the christian church," Lou said. "Colonel was there at the ice cream dinner. He met me and was talking to me. Then he invited me to play mini golf."
In addition to his wife, Colonel leaves behind daughters Carolyn Major and Valerie McClellen.
Business & civic involvement
Colonel liked miniature golf, having a built a putt-putt business with his brother, Carolyn said, before Colonel took over the iconic Chevrolet dealership his father owned, Kindred Chevrolet. The business became the oldest family-owned Chevrolet dealership in Missouri. The family sold the dealership, now called Victory Chevrolet, to Eric Gentry in 2019.
"He never got angry," daughter Carolyn said. "I worked with him at the dealership and sometimes I would walk into his office and say, 'We have a problem.' He would then look up at me and say, 'No, we don't have a problem, we have a challenge.'"
"He was an entrepreneur," Valerie added. "He was always wanting to explore new things."
Colonel served as a volunteer firefighter in Smithville in the 1940s and 50s and served in military during World War II. Landing at Omaha Beach as a replacement shortly after D-Day, he served in the Army under Gen. George Patton, fighting across France and Germany in the infantry as a rifleman and mortarman. He was wounded in action and was awarded the Purple Heart. He later was active in the Smithville American legion post, having served as commander for a number of years.
"He learned a lot from his father about being involved with the community," Valerie said.
Colonel was also active in the local Masonic Lodge and Kiwanis Club and helped create the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce.
"He was instrumental in developing the chamber," Carolyn said. "They used to call it the Breakfast Club. Eventually it evolved into the Smithville Chamber of Commerce."
Valerie said Colonel was also vocal when it came to creation of Smithville Lake and its dam, which eased flooding of the area and allowed the city to develop as it stands today. Prior to the lake, Smithville was prone to flooding, with one flood in 1965 nearly wiping the city from the map. During the flood, the family Chevy dealership was located downtown and nearly lost along with Colonel, a story the businessman and veteran retold several times to reporters and others. After the flood, the Kindred moved the dealership to its current location along U.S. Highway 169.
Man of many interests
Described by his peers as generous, humble and patient, Colonel's children said he was also a loving friend.
"He was a good friend. I knew him all my life," Smithville resident Don Hanks said. "He went to school with my dad and they played football together."
Hanks said Colonel was also an avid storyteller who liked to tell him about the good ol' days.
"My dad had scored three touchdowns during this old game, so there were 18 points. Colonel had caught the ball a couple times and scored two points totaling 20 points during the game,” Hanks said. “... Colonel would tell me that he went around school telling everyone he and my dad scored all the points during the game themselves because he scored those two points. ... I always thought that was a really funny story."
Colonel played many sports, his daughters said. He liked football, basketball and continued playing tennis until he was 86.
"He would play people my age," Valerie said. "They would tell me later he beats them every time. He never told us, they would come up and tell us."
Colonel also liked to sing, having trained at the Kansas City Music Conservatory honing a "beautiful" singing voice he shared in his church choir, his daughter said.
"He always told the truth and he loved to visit with people," Hanks said. "Even if you weren't going to buy a car, you could walk into his dealership just to chat and he would tell you his stories. ... He was just a super guy."
This is a developing story. More details on Kindred's legacy will be published as they become available.
