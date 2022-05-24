As a way to honor those who served in the military and have passed, the Memorial holiday weekend includes local events in the area.
Kearney
To honors veterans buried in Kearney cemeteries, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5717 Auxiliary flag crew members place flags ahead of the holiday on graves. The crew completed this May 21.
Liberty
In Liberty, American Legion Post 95 displays more than 250 full-size American flags in Liberty's Fairview/New Hope cemeteries. According to the post, these flags have been dedicated to loved ones, living and past, veterans and nonveterans. Post 95 maintains the flags and each has its own pole with a nametag that honors a loved one.
Scout Troop 376 members help with the installation and nightly retiring of the flags. Unless there is rain, the morning installation is around 6 a.m., and flags are retired with appropriate respect around 8 p.m. Scout Troop 374 members will place individual flags on the veterans' graves as well.
Smithville
In Smithville, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 58 will host a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 30, at the Smithville Memorial Cemetery, located at U.S. Highway 169 and North Bridge Street.
The guest speaker of the Smithville event will be Missouri State Rep. Josh Hurlbert, who represents the area in District 12. Music will be provided by the American Legion Band, and a rifle volley will be by the Post 58 Honor Guard. Attendees should bring a lawn chair. If the weather is inclement, it will be moved to the Smithville American Legion Post 58, located at 2607 Missouri Highway 92.
