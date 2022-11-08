Communities honor Veterans Day

CLAY COUNTY — The following are details about community events that will honor military veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11.
Liberty
The Liberty School District will honor veterans with a breakfast and program starting at 8 a.m. Friday at Discovery Middle School, 800 Midjay Drive.
Liberty Parks & Rec., the city of Liberty, Liberty American Legion Post No. 95 and Liberty VFW Post No. 4043 will unite to host a celebration of all who are serving or have served in the military at 6 p.m. Friday at Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. An ADA-accessible entrance is available on the right side of the building from the main entrance.
The celebration will include patriotic music, presentation of the colors, a veterans call to attention, keynote address from Steve Hansen, remarks from Mayor Lyndell Brenton, presentation of awards, laying of the wreath and a 21-gun salute.
Smithville
Smithville High School will have a Veterans Day Celebration from 7:42 to 8:47 a.m. Friday in the high school gym, 645 S. Commercial Avenue. Students will recognize veterans in their lives. Veterans can arrive at school at 7:15 a.m. for breakfast.
Also Friday, Smithville American Legion Post No. 58, 2607 Missouri Highway 92, will honor veterans. The day includes free chili for veterans starting at 11 a.m. Then at 7 p.m., there is a free soup and sandwich dinner for veterans; a donation will collected from non-veterans who want to partake in the meal. A Grateful Americans USO show starts at 7 p.m. and runs for about an hour. After that, there will be Friday night music bingo around 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.