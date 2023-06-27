fireworks
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — As the celebration for the nation's independence is around the corner, many Northland communities will be offering red, white, blue and booms across the night sky. Here's a listing of free community events in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.

Gladstone

Red, white & booming in Kearney

Excited about cotton candy that matches her jumper at Kearney’s annual Independence Day event last year is Sofia Edwards. This year's event is July 3.
Liberty Fest laughs

The Garrison sisters — Alex and Bailey — were all smiles as they showed off their balloon wrist corsages during last year's Liberty Fest. This year's event is Monday, July 3.
July 4th mini-parade festivities

Nellie’s Sweet Shoppe's annual July 4th mini parade will be at 10 a.m. in downtown Smithville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.