CLAY COUNTY — As the celebration for the nation's independence is around the corner, many Northland communities will be offering red, white, blue and booms across the night sky. Here's a listing of free community events in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville.
Gladstone
Gladstone Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will present its annual Independence Day Celebration Tuesday, July 4, in Oak Grove Park, located at Northeast 76th Street and North Troost Avenue.
The celebration will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by Flashback. There will also be presentation of the colors by Gladstone VFW Post No. 10906 and Gladstone Fire Department. A fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.
Parking will be available at Oak Park High School. To ensure safety, Gladstone police officers will be directing traffic. For more details, visit gladstone.mo.us.
Kearney
Kearney will host its annual Independence Day celebration a day early on Monday, July 3, at Kearney Amphitheater in Jesse James Park, located off Missouri Highway 33 north of downtown.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes inflatable air toys for children until 8:30 p.m. and cotton candy. A free concert from Kansas city Groove Therapy begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30, but spectators are encouraged to park before 9 p.m. to catch the show.
Families are also encouraged to bring a picnic to the park and come early. Concessions will be available for sale at the amphitheater. Learn more at kearneyamphitheater.com.
Liberty
Liberty Fest is Monday, July 3 in Capitol Federal Sports Complex, located at 2200 Old Missouri Highway 210.
The event will include family activities including face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon artists, inflatables, games and more. The event begins at 6 p.m. Live entertainment from the band Lost Wax will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.
Chairs, yard games, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks are welcomed. Guests can bring a picnic or buy snacks, drinks or dinner from the food trucks available. Beer, water and glow items will be available for purchase at the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce tent.
This year, guests must have a parking pass to enter the complex. Passes must be purchased in advance and are available at the Liberty Area Chamber of Commerce office, 1170 W. Kansas St. during office hours.
Smithville
The annual Smithville Fireworks Show starts around dusk, roughly 9 p.m., Sunday, July 1, at Smith’s Fork Park, located on the north side of the spillway of Smithville Lake off Missouri Highway DD.
Great spots to watch the show are in the park and on Smithville Lake near the dam. Parking is available throughout Smith’s Fork Park. This show is in partnership with Clay County.
At 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, Nellie's Sweet Shoppe in Smithville will offer a children's mini parade. Sign-ups for children to take part in the parade begin at 9:30 a.m. with the parade at 10 a.m. around Courtyard Park on Main Street. Participants are encouraged to decorate a wagon, stroller, bike and themselves for the event.
