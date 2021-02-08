Community award nominations open in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Nominations for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Awards are open now. However, due to the trying year that was 2020, this year’s awards will take a different tack.
“It's the time of year that we typically start to think of those businesses and individuals that excelled in areas such as community service, business growth or education. But because 2020 was such an anomaly, this year's Community Awards will be focused on those individuals and businesses that adapted, persevered, adjusted and even thrived amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a chamber release.
During the May member luncheon, the chamber will recognize at least one individual and one business in Smithville for their "exceptional resilience and adaptability during 2020," states the release.
"We want to hear your success stories, and we want to celebrate the positives that came out of the past year," states the chamber release.
Nominations are open through April 30. To make a nomination, go online to smithvillechamber.org/forms.aspx?fid=559. For more awards or chamber information, call 532-0946.
