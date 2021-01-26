Community COVID testing events continue throughout state

Missouri is partnering with Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing events throughout the state.
Community testing events are scheduled in a slew of counties over the course of the next two weeks, including Clay County.
Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.
“Missouri residency is the only requirement; individuals do not have to live in the county in which they are tested, and they do not have to be experiencing symptoms. Any Missouri residents who wish to be tested with an anterior nasal swab to determine if they have an active COVID-19 infection can do so at no cost to the individual,” states a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services release.
Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing as should those who have had significant contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, states the release. This includes those who may feel healthy or who are not exhibiting symptoms.
Why should a healthy person consider being tested for COVID-19?
• To rule out the possibility that you have COVID-19 and don’t know it.
“Make sure that you are not an asymptomatic carrier of the virus. Asymptomatic spreaders are a major reason containing this virus has been so challenging,” states the release.
• To take action early if you do have COVID-19.
“If you are in the early stages of a COVID-19 infection, detecting it early allows you to quickly isolate, rest and recuperate, monitor your symptoms and seek medical care if needed,” states the DHSS.
• To spend time with friends and family, especially those at high risk.
“If you plan to spend a prolonged period of time with loved ones, especially older adults or those with underlying conditions, stay away from high risk activities for 10 days and then get tested,” states the DHSS.
• To help get the virus under control.
“Widespread testing among healthy people helps to stop the spread of COVID-19. Screening healthy people, staying on top of positive cases, identifying new outbreaks quickly and being aware of how the virus spreads among people without symptoms are powerful tools in our efforts to suppress the virus,” reports the release.
A COVID-19 test is a one-time assessment and will only show if a person is infected at the time of the test.
“Everyday prevention measures such as handwashing, physical distancing and mask-wearing should always be practiced, even after you have been tested,” states the release.
