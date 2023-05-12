Community efforts unite to see Vietnam vet's poetry published

Fran Schwenk and Loren VanDuyn help steady the book of poems written by their friend Steven Housh, who is a Vietnam veteran dealing with the effects of Agent Orange. The three united to see Housh’s book of poems published.
LIBERTY — Steven Housh remembers when he took care of his mother, Dottie Housh, in 2003 as she was ill with cancer. Those months together resulted in his creation of 140 poems that have now found their way into his first book of poems called “Rural Reflections,” which came out at the end of April.
The journey to be published is also the story of new-found friends.
“When my mom was ill, I decided to write her a poem each day,” Housh, a Liberty resident, said. “I figured the poetry would cheer her up. It was something she looked forward to daily. I have never been a writer. The poems came out of the clear blue sky.”
The book of poems are Housh’s effort to share gentle observations of life and nature, including an effort to try to bring children to an appreciation of God’s creations.
Housh grew up half a mile south of Kansas City International Airport. He ended up working as a chef at nightclubs, helping his parents’ catering company, Dottie’s Catering, and working weekends at Park University in the cafeteria.
Fast-forward two decades to the Liberty Silver Center, Housh would attend meals and often sit by himself. That’s when Loren VanDuyn decided no one should be eating by himself. The two men share the bond of having served in Vietnam. Housh served in Vietnam and Cambodia in 1969 and 1970 in the 25th Infantry and then transferred to artillery. VanDuyn eventually spent 1970 in Vietnam, working in aircraft maintenance for the Air Force.
Through conversations, VanDuyn learned about the poems, neatly typed and in a binder. Then Fran Schwenk, the retired football coach from William Jewell College, connected with the two men. They started talking about what resources they might have to get Housh’s poems printed. Housh’s sister, Dianna Blando, had the binder ready to go.
“It sat idle for 20 years,” Housh said.
That led to Liberty Councilman Shelton Ponder, a multiple-time published author, and his advice and Cheryl McCann.
“We talked about publishing and Amazon,” Schwenk said. “Then a friend of Cheryl’s, Linda Blackburn, came up with the title and helped with data entry so the poems were ready for Amazon.”
They also received proofing help from Elizabeth Wazlawik.
VanDuyn said meeting Schwenk was a “true blessing.”
“With his efforts, we were able to fit it together as a big puzzle,” VanDuyn said.
“I prayed to do something positive for my mom,” Housh said. “It was something she and I needed. Now I am getting a chance to see it reach others too. It was a miracle that I wrote it.”
VanDuyn said the poems are being read at Silver Center lunches, often by Jodi Capps, the Liberty Parks & Rec Foundation board chair.
“They are so inspiring,” Capps said.
Housh said his mother provided him with a deeper sense of achievement and patience, which has paid off.
“I am so thankful that it’s hard to put into words,” he said. “Fran and Loren have blessed me more than anything in the world.”
VanDuyn gives the Lord credit for uniting the three men and others who have helped see the poem book come to fruition.
“We ordered a book of 40 books and sold out,” Schwenk said. “We are going to order another batch of books. Our next goal is to get Steven’s book in the area libraries and schools.”
The three men still meet up when they can at the Silver Center.
“I often think about the definition of being a good person,” Schwenk said of his reason to aid the effort. “It’s the ability to put someone else’s needs before your own and realize they are more important than your own.”
VanDuyn echoed those sentiments.
“After all, a friend in need is a friend indeed,” he said.
