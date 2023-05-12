Community efforts unite to see Vietnam vet's poetry published

Fran Schwenk and Loren VanDuyn help steady the book of poems written by their friend Steven Housh, who is a Vietnam veteran dealing with the effects of Agent Orange. The three united to see Housh’s book of poems published.

 Kellie Houx/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Steven Housh remembers when he took care of his mother, Dottie Housh, in 2003 as she was ill with cancer. Those months together resulted in his creation of 140 poems that have now found their way into his first book of poems called “Rural Reflections,” which came out at the end of April.

The journey to be published is also the story of new-found friends.

