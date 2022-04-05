CLAY COUNTY — Northland families looking for egg-hunting fun will have eggcellent opportunities throughout the Easter season. The following is a chronological, although not exhaustive, list of events in the Courier-Tribune coverage area.
Friday, April 8
The city of Gladstone will offer a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt at 7 p.m. Friday, April 8. The event takes place in Happy Rock Park, 7600 NE Antioch Road. Hunts are divided by age groups: ages 3 and under; 4 to 6; and 7 to 10.
All participants are asked to bring their own flashlight and basket. Registration cost is $5 per participant. Register online at gladstonemo.activityreg.com or at the Gladstone Community Center through April 7. For more information, call 423-4200 or visit gladstone.mo.us/Recreation.
Saturday, April 9
Hy-Vee in Liberty will host an Easter egg hunt and morning of family fun from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at 109 N. Blue Jay Drive. The event will also include face painting and cookie decorating along with the chance for pictures with the Easter Bunny.
At Shoal Creek Living History Museum, 7000 NE Barry Road in Kansas City, the Kids Spring Jamboree will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The museum features around 20 structures with 17 authentic 19th century buildings dating from 1807 to 1885. The day will include reenactors, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and an old-time egg hunt. Tickets are $5 per person with those 10 and younger free.
Families should bring their own Easter baskets. For more details, call 792-2655.
In Kearney, children of all ages and their families are invited to an Easter egg hunt starting at 10:30 a.m. on the back lawn of Trinity Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Jefferson St.
An Easter Scavenger Hunt from First Christian Church of Kearney will commence at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from 2151 S. Jefferson St. Special treats will be provided. While the event is free, each team will need a vehicle and a driver.
To sign up or learn more, search “Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt First Christian Church of Kearney” on Facebook.
Sunday, April 10
Pack’s Hardware in Smithville will host an Easter hunt and visit from the Easter Bunny from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the store, 116 U.S. Highway 169. Attendees should bring their own baskets.
Hosanna Lutheran Church in Liberty is hosting their annual Hosanna Day celebration on Palm Sunday, April 10, at 2800 N. Church Road. Hosanna Day is a family-friendly event and all are welcome. Brunch, for a donation, will be served at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m., there will be a large group painting, Easter egg hunt, blanket-making and card-making.
Attendees are also encouraged to bring twin-size bedding to donate to Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which provides beds to Northland children whose families or living conditions do not currently have beds. Learn more at hosannatogether.org.
April 13
Kearney Bible Church will host a free community Easter event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 15019 Clear Creek Drive. It will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, a bounce house and Easter egg hunts broken up by age groups.
Through April 15
Liberty Parks and Recreation staff created the Big Bunny Trail Hunt along a section of the trail at the Westboro/Canterbury Greenway, sandwiched between Withers Road and Cantebury Lane in Liberty. Staff hid 12 bunny cutouts throughout the trail and children are encouraged to find them and complete an activity sheet for prizes. The trail opened April 1 and runs through April 15. The bunnies are around the size of a yard sign and the eggs are about 6 inches.
Activity sheets are online at libertymissouri.gov/2615/27175/Big-Bunny-Trail-Hunt and available at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road. Activity sheets must be completed to be redeemed for prizes. In addition to turning in activity sheets for prizes like stickers, families can enter to win one of several prize packs. To enter, a family must write a name, email address and phone number on a completed activity sheet and turn it into the front desk at the community center.
Prize packs include day passes for a family of four to the Community Center, summer supplies and VIP entrance to upcoming Popcorn in the Park events for up to four people.
April 16
In Smithville, the annual citywide Easter Egg Hunt is Saturday, April 16. The combined efforts of Smithville Parks and Recreation and the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce will be on display starting at 10 a.m. in Heritage Park, 320 E. Main St.
For the event, the Easter Bunny will hide thousands of eggs. Some eggs will be extra special with a golden ticket inside. The golden tickets can be exchanged for prizes at the prize table. Age categories will be marked in the green space in Heritage Park with hunts broken up by age ranges. Those 3 and under will hunt at 10 a.m., those 4 to 7 at 10:10 a.m. and those 8 and older at 10:20 a.m. Attendees should arrive early as races begin promptly and end quickly.
At 1 p.m. in Kearney, Crossroads Community Church will host its annual EGG-stravaganza. The free event is open to families and children of all ages. There will be egg hunts, bounce houses, face painting and other activities. RSVP by visiting the church’s Facebook page.
In Liberty, there will be a free Easter egg hunt and festival organized by The Call Church congregation in Bennett Park, 1100 N. Clayview Drive. The event starts at noon.
There will be raffles, free food and drinks as well as food trucks and other vendors. The egg hunt will include a helicopter drop of more than 10,000 eggs filled with candy. Those 5 and younger will hunt at 12:30 p.m. and those and 6 and older at 1:15 p.m. There will also be face painting; raffles for bicycles, cash, gift cards and more; bounce houses; and games. The Easter Bunny is also expected to make an appearance.
Learn more and register for free tickets to attend on the “Community Easter Event (FREE) | with Helicopter Egg Drop” Facebook page.
