CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county.
Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
After the parade, the fun moves to Jesse James Park, 3001 N. Highway 33. The arts and crafts alley is open at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The largest kite show will also be flying. There's the Jones and Co. Carnival opening at noon.
Other entertainment includes "Ready, Set, Grow!" with Kevie Penny and the Domiguez attraction from the Royal Legacy Circus. There's also the sand volleyball tournament, the barbecue contest winners and the demolition derby.
On Sunday, Sept. 18, the youth fishing tournament starts at 9 a.m. at the Jesse James pond. High Point Cowboy Church presents worship service at 10 a.m. on the rodeo grounds. Some of the shows, crafters and other features will be operational until 5 p.m.
The annual Old Fashioned Street Faire runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in historic downtown Smithville. The one-day fair will be packed with live entertainment by the local American Legion Brass Band, Artistry in Motion Dance troupe, Jeff Henderson Band, Comedy Vets, Pride Martial Arts and Nashville rising star, Isabella.
Guests are welcomed to explore artisan, craft and local business booths; children's games and inflatables; and tasty options from a variety of food and drink vendors.
Also in Smithville at Smith's Fork Park, Nehemiah Festival continues Saturday and Sunday with four stages and nearly 50 artists, performing Christian and gospel music. Visitor admission and parking is free.
In Gladstone, the Friends of the Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum will host the annual Big Shoal Country Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Atkins-Johnson Farm and Museum, 6109 NE Antioch Road.
The day will bring a variety of entertainment and family fun. Included in the mix will be Woodchux axe throwing, live music by Bob Kamler and The Highway, a unique vendor variety, museum tours, a petting zoo and heirloom garden tours.
There will also be a Kid’s Zone with an entrance fee of $10 for all-day access. Other than the Kid's Zone, the rest of the family event is free.
