featured top story Community shredding event Sept. 2 Aug 30, 2023 LIBERTY — A community drive-thru shredding event will be hosted by Clay County Sheriff's office starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291."Residents who want to prevent identity theft can take advantage," states the sheriff's office post in a event listing on Facebook.The shredding event is for personal documents only, no businesses' documents will be allowed. The event will take place in the north parking lot. Only paper will be accepted.
