HOLT — Fifty years ago last November, Terry Buckler, along with 109 men volunteered for a rescue mission now known as the historic Son Tay raid of 1970.
“I was 20 years old and it was my first time in combat,” Buckler said. “However, don’t call me a hero. I was one of 109 doing my job.”
Earlier in 1970, drones took photos of a prisoner of war camp being run by the North Vietnamese. The camp was roughly 25 miles from the capital of Hanoi. Buckler said the reports from the military had about 60 POWs in Son Tay.
“I joined the Special Forces and went to jump school,” Buckler said. “My dad always joked about not volunteering for things, but I did just that.”
The veteran wasn’t immediately chosen for the special mission. He had to be interviewed by the leadership. The group set up a guarded encampment at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Buckler was in the early set-up and helped guard the space as men trained and studied models of the camp as well as rehearsed the attack.
“We did 177 rehearsals,” Buckler said. “After a point, the bulk of the training was at night because we knew we would be dropping down by the light of a crescent moon.”
Buckler said he served under the command of legendary military planners, Col. Arthur “Bull” Simons and Lt. Col. Elliot Syndor.
“The security was extremely tight,” he said. “We knew we were going on some sort of rescue, but the finer details weren’t revealed until we were in Thailand at Takhli Air Force Base. We got all our shots, filled out a will and also wrote letters to family. I wrote a letter to my parents that I left with a buddy.”
The men were divided into three groups and three helicopters. Blueboy was to land inside the camp and then Greenleaf, the command group, would be second to land while Redwine would be support.
Buckler, who served as a radio operator for the platoon leader, was on Greenleaf.
“During the flight, I had time to talk to the Lord,” he said. “I knew there was no turning back as our helicopters skimmed the treetops.”
Due to the impending approach of Typhoon Patsy, the mission was moved up one day to Nov. 20. Departing their base in Thailand at almost midnight Nov. 20, the raiders had an uneventful flight to the camp as the Navy's diversionary raid had achieved its purpose.
Racing from the helicopter, Capt. Richard J. Meadows led the assault team in eliminating the guards and securing the compound. After conducting a thorough search of the camp, Meadows radioed “negative items” to the command group signaling that no POWs were present.
“For about 30 minutes, we owned the enemy’s backyard,” Buckler said. “It really was the element of surprise.”
The raiders headed back to Thailand, around two hours before sunrise.
While no prisoners of war were rescued, the raid is studied in military planning classes around the country, Buckler said. Intelligence later revealed that the POWs at Son Tay had been moved to a camp 15 miles away in July.
Buckler said the North Vietnamese in Hanoi released information quickly about the raid, “stating that ships were bombed.” The U.S. Navy flew without ordinance, but managed the needed diversions.
“While there were no prisoners, the raid changed the attitude and POWs were brought in and treated with some care by the North Vietnamese afterward. The consolidation allowed the prisoners to take better care of each other. Some of the POWs were known to say that they had given up and figured that people in this country had too. It brought them to the forefront," he said.
Buckler received the Silver Star in 1971 for his actions during the war. The citation reads, in part, "This valiant effort was motivated by a deep compassion for his imprisoned fellow men-at-arms and a strong sense of military duty and national pride.”
“I have never regretted any of my decisions to be part of the mission,” he said. “I realized I joined a group of men, the type of people who would lay down their lives for their brothers."
