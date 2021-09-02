CLAY COUNTY — As September is National Suicide Prevention Month, three groups united to offer an awareness event called Connection is Protection from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at North Kansas City’s Macken Park Shelter No. 1, 1000 E. 27th Ave.
Signature Psychiatric Hospital, Tri-County Mental Health Services and KC Northland Strong have joined forces to offer this two-hour event. The mental health wellness event is designed to promote connections, suicide prevention awareness and healthy self-care. All ages are welcome.
At 5:45 p.m., there will be a drum and dance circle led by Rachelle Morgan of Soundscaping Source. At 6:30 p.m., Patti Stark, owner of Serenity on the Square in Liberty, will guide a meditation session.
Masks are required to be worn during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.