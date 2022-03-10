LIBERTY — Due to the inclement weather and the forecast for more snow at curtain time tonight, the March 10 performance of "Savannah Sipping Society" has been canceled at Corbin Theatre inside the Garrison School Cultural Center, 502 N. Water St.
Tickets for the March 10 performance can be used for the three remaining performances: the two evening performances on Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12 as well as the 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 13.
