LIBERTY — It’s time again for jazz to fill the night as Corbin Theatre resumes shows and offers “Corbin Presents Jazz at the Garrison” Monday, May 3, at 502 N. Water St. The Garrison School Cultural Center is now home of Corbin Theatre.
Last year, the theater went dark due to COVID-19 restrictions and limited space at the former location on Water Street. Now, the theater company has found a new home, thanks to the generosity of the Clay County African-American Legacy Inc.
“We are going to have the same schedule as previously held with jazz the first Monday of most months,” said Corbin Theatre Board President Steve Wolcott.
Laura Warren Barge, theater administrator, said efforts remain to offer the free jazz night. The shows will begin at 6 p.m.
“We are fortunate that we have most of the band back,” she said. “We are seeing most of the musicians returning. There will be singers from time to time, too.”
Wolcott said the Burnetts, a couple that owned the building where the theater company was located were gracious, but that space wasn’t going to be appropriate with pandemic regulations.
“With our older patrons, cramming 50 to 60 people in the old facility was doable, but not today,” he explained. “We had some feelers out including looking at Garrison and at Belvoir Winery. I could see us still do some things there too, but Garrison has seemed like the ideal solution. We can even look at joint efforts and performances together. We appreciate the group’s graciousness.”
On May 8, there will be a by-donation show titled “Corbin Springs Back” with Barge, board member and musician Bill Stilfield, musician/singer and board member Troy Wulfmeyer and Corbin Kids Club founder Maggie Thomas.
Plans include building out the stage of the former Garrison school as well as lighting and sound. Wolcott said plans are to be mutually advantageous so events at Garrison that need a more theatrical touch can have one.
“We will be able to get 100 people in wearing masks and be seated with some distance between,” he said. “The plan is see plays again. We may look at livestreaming, but right now, we need to get the doors back open. It’s important to get the arts back into the community while keeping people safe.”
CCAAL President AJ Byrd said the beneficial partnership includes adding these stage amenities, but also bringing in new people to Garrison.
“There will be a chance to get people in to share in our galleries and artifacts of the African-American experience here as well as the larger U.S. view,” he said. “Nonprofits can support one another.”
Barge said the challenge is to get the community to return and support theater group’s efforts.
“For many, we represent the arts,” she said. “I believe people like to support Liberty artists and this first season will be one filled with Liberty residents, adults and teens. We need people to be a part of something new.”
Stilfield said Garrison is about 4/10ths of a mile from the former location on the Liberty Square.
“We would also like to restart programming such as the poetry nights,” he said. “It will be great to see bigger crowds in a bigger space. We want to see people check out the new facilities.”
