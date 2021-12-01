LIBERTY — Corbin Theatre has been part of the community for 20 years, providing theatrical and musical entertainment. The board and staff unite to bring in and celebrate local talent as well as acts from around the Kansas City metropolitan area.
To honor the nonprofit’s two decades, there will be a fundraising gala from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road.
The event will feature live music from Bram Wijnands as well as the Corbin Kids Company. There will be appetizers, desserts and silent auction.
Tickets are available at corbintheatre.ticketleap.com/corbin-fundraiser-2021.
For those who can’t attend, donations are needed to help the live arts organization continue to offer the free first Monday jazz nights; upgrade lighting at Garrison Cultural Center, home of the theater; bring in new acts; provide storage for props and costumes; and scholarships for kids to attend camp.
For more details, email info@corbintheatre.org or use the contact form at corbintheatre.org/contact.
