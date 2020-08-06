LIBERTY — “The Laramie Project” looks at the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard in Laramie, Wyoming. The resulting play, which draws on hundreds of interviews conducted by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project that debuted in February 2000, deals with the reaction of Shepard’s death, the community and university reaction as well as the trial and formation of hate crime laws.
Corbin Theatre Co. will present the play this Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 6 to 9 to Belvoir Winery, 1325 Odd Fellows Road. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. There is also a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Aug. 9.
Director Maggie Thomas said she has wanted to put this play on a stage since she first saw it in 2000.
“I am passionate about human rights, and issues of social justice. The murder of Matthew Shepherd shocked the nation and focused attention on the very real impact of hate,” she said. “This play was written to both tell the story, but also makes it clear that something like this could happen anywhere. We have to be aware of the impacts of our prejudices and about the impact of what we teach our children.”
Theater during COVID-19 and the mandated mask requirements have created a challenge for Thomas and for her actors.
“Challenge is an understatement. We held auditions and the first two months of rehearsal over Zoom. Then, when the lockdown lifted, we rehearsed in person, but while socially distanced and wearing masks,” Thomas explained. “The performances will have the actors wearing masks that are clear so that people can still see mouths move, but everyone is safe.”
One of the actors, Tim Thompson, plays a variety of characters including Shepard’s father Dennis Shepard; theater founder Moises Kauffman, a college advisor; a gay instructor and a Unitarian pastor.
“I remember reading about this show in 2000,” he said. “I could tell it was a powerful show and I was a high school theater director at the time. I called a friend in New York who was also a friend of Moises Kauffman and I asked to do a piece out of the show. Not long after, I received a package in the mailbox with the script and permission to stage a scene. It was such a connection.”
Grace Johnson, one of the younger actresses in the show, plays several characters as well. They include Catherine Connelly, Zubaida Ula, Lucy Thompson and April Silva.
“Zubaida Ula is one of my favorites,” she said. “She is so strong, but struggles as people start questioning her choice to wear a veil. She is an Islamic feminist. She is frustrated with people’s intolerance. Her actions and those of many characters mirror our society. With all of their voices, you can see the changes they made and what we need to do.”
