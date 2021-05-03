LIBERTY — Tickets are on sale for Rebuilding Together Kansas City's first Bags for Rebuilding Cornhole Tournament, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit.
The tournament will be held Saturday, June 26, at Clayview Country Club, 7990 N. Farley Ave., Kansas City. Registration is at 10 a.m. with bags set to fly at 11 a.m. There will be both a competitive and social division with prizes.
Due to COVID-19, the nonprofit suspended its annual bowling tournament. Executive Director Clay McQuerry said supporters have been missed. He explained that the entrance fee for the two-person team will be used to make sure senior citizens, veterans and those with physical challenges are safe at home.
"Our volunteers use these funds to buy materials for handrails, ramps and a number of other home upgrades that protect our most vulnerable populations. I can't tell you how much I appreciate your generous support of our mission," he said.
To participate, sign up at rebuildingtogetherkc.org/cornhole-2021-sign-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.