COVID-19 testing available throughout area

The county public health center began free, drive-thru public testing for COVID-19 this spring. Testing is done in the parking lot on the west side of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, located at 1600 N. Missouri Highway 291 in Liberty. Other testing sites are also available throughout Clay County and the region.

 Amanda Lubinski/Staff Photo

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing - whether you are feeling ill, might have been exposed or for some other reason - there are multiple options in the area, according to the Clay County Public Health Center website, www.clayhealth.com/285/COVID-19-Testing.

Please note that this list is not exhaustive and that different test sites have different requirements and set-ups and most options require making an appointment in advance. In addition to the offerings listed here, you may also be able to receive a test through your primary care provider.

Clay County Public Health Center mobile site

Who Can be tested: symptomatic and asymptomatic Clay County residents

Cost: Free

Where: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291 Liberty.

Time available: Appointments available during weekdays, depending on the volume of requests scheduling timeframe could be up to 72 hours out; no walk-in tests being done at health center

How to make appointment: Fill out testing questionnaire online at www.highlandwebforms.com/LuxSci/CCPHC/COVID-19_Testing.html

Kansas City Health Department

Who can be tested: symptomatic or asymptomatic Kansas City residents ages 7 and older

Cost: Free

Where: location varies but on Thursday, Aug. 6, testing at Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Road

Time available: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but only KC residents in zip codes 64116, 64118, 64119 and 64157 can make appointment. All other Kansas City residents are only eligible for walk-up tests after 11:30 a.m.

How to make an appointment: Call 311 by 5 p.m. the day before test

CVS Health

Who can be tested: Missouri residents 18 and older

Where: 4990 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City; and 4149 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Cost: Free; insurance accepted

How to make an appointment: Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

NextCare Urgent Care

Who can be tested: Symptomatic people, antibody testing also available

Where: 1860 Church Road, Liberty

Cost: Billed to insurance

How to make an appointment: Call 415-2828

Walmart

Who can be tested: First responders, health care workers, symptomatic general public of any age

Where: 7207 N. Missouri Highway M1, Gladstone

Cost: No out of pocket costs

Time available: Appointments available between 7 and 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday

How to make an appointment: Visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com

Liberty Clinic

Who can be tested: Established patients of the system

Where: 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty

Cost: Billed to insurance

How to make an appointment: Call 781-7730

St. Luke's Multispecialty Clinic

Who can be tested: Symptomatic established patients with orders from a doctor

Where: 8880 NE 82nd Terrace, Kansas City

Cost: Billed to insurance, free for uninsured

How to make an appointment: Visit saintlukeskc.org or call 714-2750

North Kansas City Hospital

Who can be tested: Symptomatic established patients from NKCH or Meritas

Where: 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City

Cost: Billed to insurance, available for uninsured

Liberty Hospital

Who can be tested: Established Liberty Hospital patients

Where: 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty

Cost: Billed to insurance, available for uninsured

How to make an appointment: Call 781-7200

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.