COVID-19 testing available throughout area

If you are seeking COVID-19 testing - whether you are feeling ill, might have been exposed or for some other reason - there are multiple options in the area, according to the Clay County Public Health Center website, www.clayhealth.com/285/COVID-19-Testing.
Please note that this list is not exhaustive and that different test sites have different requirements and set-ups and most options require making an appointment in advance. In addition to the offerings listed here, you may also be able to receive a test through your primary care provider.
Clay County Public Health Center mobile site
Who Can be tested: symptomatic and asymptomatic Clay County residents
Cost: Free
Where: Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 Missouri Highway 291 Liberty.
Time available: Appointments available during weekdays, depending on the volume of requests scheduling timeframe could be up to 72 hours out; no walk-in tests being done at health center
How to make appointment: Fill out testing questionnaire online at www.highlandwebforms.com/LuxSci/CCPHC/COVID-19_Testing.html
Kansas City Health Department
Who can be tested: symptomatic or asymptomatic Kansas City residents ages 7 and older
Cost: Free
Where: location varies but on Thursday, Aug. 6, testing at Briarcliff Church, 800 NE Vivion Road
Time available: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but only KC residents in zip codes 64116, 64118, 64119 and 64157 can make appointment. All other Kansas City residents are only eligible for walk-up tests after 11:30 a.m.
How to make an appointment: Call 311 by 5 p.m. the day before test
CVS Health
Who can be tested: Missouri residents 18 and older
Where: 4990 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City; and 4149 N. Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
Cost: Free; insurance accepted
How to make an appointment: Visit www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
NextCare Urgent Care
Who can be tested: Symptomatic people, antibody testing also available
Where: 1860 Church Road, Liberty
Cost: Billed to insurance
How to make an appointment: Call 415-2828
Walmart
Who can be tested: First responders, health care workers, symptomatic general public of any age
Where: 7207 N. Missouri Highway M1, Gladstone
Cost: No out of pocket costs
Time available: Appointments available between 7 and 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday
How to make an appointment: Visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com
Liberty Clinic
Who can be tested: Established patients of the system
Where: 2609 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty
Cost: Billed to insurance
How to make an appointment: Call 781-7730
St. Luke's Multispecialty Clinic
Who can be tested: Symptomatic established patients with orders from a doctor
Where: 8880 NE 82nd Terrace, Kansas City
Cost: Billed to insurance, free for uninsured
How to make an appointment: Visit saintlukeskc.org or call 714-2750
North Kansas City Hospital
Who can be tested: Symptomatic established patients from NKCH or Meritas
Where: 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, North Kansas City
Cost: Billed to insurance, available for uninsured
Liberty Hospital
Who can be tested: Established Liberty Hospital patients
Where: 2525 Glenn Hendren Drive, Liberty
Cost: Billed to insurance, available for uninsured
How to make an appointment: Call 781-7200
