LIBERTY — Heart to Heart International is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for Liberty School District families from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glen Hendren Drive.
People seeking pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5 to 11 as well as those needing their first dose, second dose, or booster are encouraged to register. Register at hearttoheart.org/covid19vaccination/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.