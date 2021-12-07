stock_vaccine_01

COVID-19 booster shots are administered anywhere the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

LIBERTY — Heart to Heart International is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for Liberty School District families from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 11, at Liberty Hospital, 2525 Glen Hendren Drive.

People seeking pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations for those 5 to 11 as well as those needing their first dose, second dose, or booster are encouraged to register. Register at hearttoheart.org/covid19vaccination/.

