With Valentine's Day approaching, craft experts all over are encouraging some creativity to add personality and maybe save a few bucks this holiday.
Lindsay Spencer from Design Bundles offers three thoughtful gift ideas this Valentine that can be created at home, on a budget, according to a press release.
You don't have to be an expert crafter or maker to create something unique and lovely for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. If the ideas don't flow easily, and you need to generate some Valentine gift ideas for them, you can find inspiration all around you. What makes a gift unique anyway? They say it's the thought that counts, so channel your emotions and watch your creativity flow.
Let your love and affection for the intended recipient motivate you to create something they love. You can find that extra boost of inspiration in many different places like Pinterest. Take a look around you and see what supplies you already have to help keep your crafts budget-friendly. You don't have to spend a lot of money to produce something extraordinary; here are a few ideas to get you started:
Handmade Valentine cards
Cardmaking is the perfect project for both beginners and long-time creatives. With just a few materials, you can put together a gorgeous card and share your love with the recipient. You can create one from scratch or use a template and your cutting machine to cut out your card. To give your personalization to the card, add some pretty paper, ribbon, glitter, or other embellishments to dress it up. As some extra detail, a handwritten message is a nice touch.
Paper flower bouquet
Roses are red; violets are blue; I made this bouquet just for you. DIY paper flowers can be easy and fun to make and are budget-friendly. If you have a cutting machine, let it do the work for you. If you don't have access to one of those, no problem, you can print out your shapes, trace them onto pretty paper, and cut them by hand. Add some ribbon and a sweet note, and you're good to go.
Date night gift box
With minimal cost, you can put together a fun box of date night items. Include elements like movie tickets, popcorn, candy (of course), perhaps a gift card to your favorite pizza place, and more. Prefer adventurous dates? You can do that too, build your box to suit your loved one and include items and activities that bring you both joy. Be sure to add notes and decorate your box with pretty embellishments.
