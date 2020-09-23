Crowleys receive Service to Mankind award

LIBERTY — Greg and Beth Crowley received the 2019-2020 Service to Mankind award from the Liberty Sertoma Club. The Service to Mankind award is the highest honor Sertoma can bestow on a non-member. The award is based upon the quality of impact of service the volunteer has provided to the community, the state or all of mankind, according to a press release.
Unfortunately, due to the coronavirus pandemic the club was unable to celebrate at the annual award banquet. There are plans to celebrate with the Crowleys and past honorees at the 2021 award banquet, according to a press release.
The story of Greg and Beth Crowley begins when Beth was 12 years old. Her older sister left for college taking with her a bedroom set so Beth’s parents had to buy a new bedroom set for Beth. They decided to purchase it from Crowley Furniture. When the delivery truck arrived, Beth couldn’t help but notice the young boy who jumped out of the truck. He would turn out to be her future husband, Greg, who was already working for his father at the age of 14. That same bedroom set is on display at the store.
Crowley Furniture was founded by Charley and Marilyn Crowley in December of 1954. After graduating from Kansas University in 1972, Greg joined the Excelsior Springs family business full time. Beth was born and raised in Kearney and graduated from Excelsior Springs High School which was where she officially met Greg. She went on to graduate from Central Missouri University with a degree in education, teaching for 15 years (fourth grade and special education). She started her career at the furniture store in 2001.
The Crowleys were married in 1973 and Greg and Beth purchased the store in 1985. Later that year they expanded to the Crossroads Center in Liberty. In 1996 they expanded again to their current location in the Liberty Triangle. They also have locations in Lee’s Summit and Overland Park, Kansas.
Crowley Furniture partners with several charities. They work with Charlie’s House, founded by Brett and Jenny Horn, whose young son Charlie was killed by a dresser that tipped over on him, precipitating Greg receiving the 2019 Home Furnishings Association’s Trailblazer Award. Crowley Furniture provides free anti-tip furniture safety straps to secure furniture to the wall to prevent this type of tragedy. In addition, they ensure all of their delivery employees are trained to raise awareness of potential risks throughout the home.
The Liberty business leaders also are affiliated with Sleepy Heads Beds, Flourish Furnishings, Veterans of Foreign Wars and The Excelsior Springs Good Samaritan Center. They also participate in a new program, sponsored by Perfect Mattress, where Crowley Furniture donates one new bed to an underprivileged child for every bed sold in their stores. To date, over 900,000 pounds of mattresses have been donated.
Greg and Beth have been residents of Liberty since 1988, raising three daughters: Kristin Hennensent (husband Joel and sons, Sam and Will), Laura Coy, (husband Greg and sons, Isaac, Alex, and Ian), and Katie Crowley (husband Chad). Laura joined the company in 2006 as the third generation and Katie joined in 2019 to ensure the Crowley Furniture and Mattress name will carry on into the future.
