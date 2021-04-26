Dental office hosts shoe drive

SMITHVILLE — Hildebrand Estivo Dental is hosting a shoe drive to benefit needy children in the U.S. and Dominican Republic. Donations of new shoes are being accepted at the dental practice’s offices in Smithville, Plattsburg and Weston. The Smithville location is at 110 Hospital Drive.
According to a release, the drive aims to help “protect against disease and infection, lower barriers to school attendance, demonstrate worth and connect families to critical services and programs.”
Donations are accepted until May 7.
