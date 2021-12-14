Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies helped 18 families with about 40 underserved children have a fantastic holiday during their annual Shop with a Sheriff event Sunday, Dec. 12.
Deputies shopped with the children at Walmart at 8301 N. Church Road. Participating families were identified to participate through North Kansas City Schools counselors and school resource deputies.
Each child received more than $200 to purchase gifts for themselves and their loved ones. Sheriff’s office volunteers were on hand to wrap gifts. Each family also received a box of nonperishable food to help out during the Christmas break from school.
Shop with a Sheriff is funded by grants and donations that deputies make to be able to sport beards or small nose rings during the year.
