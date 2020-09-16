Scripture: Titus 3:1-3: “Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work, To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men. For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another.”
Devotional: Notice the Apostle Paul reminding Titus of their former lives before becoming Christians. Paul states they were foolish, disobedient and deceived. To be deceived is a fault. God expects man to be able to differentiate between what is true and false.
That is because truth has been revealed. (Romans 1: 17-18) Jesus promised this to his disciples in John 16:12-13. “I still have many things to say to you, but you cannot bear them now. When the Spirit of truth comes, he will guide you into all the truth, for he will not speak on his own authority, but whatever he hears he will speak, and he will declare to you the things that are to come.”
Paul speaks of this Spirit in 1 Corinthians 2: 9-10, “But, as it is written, ‘What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him’ – these things God has revealed to us through the Spirit. For the Spirit searches everything, even the depths of God.”
Because truth has been revealed, we should not be deceived. This truth is found in the scriptures. (2 Timothy 3:16-17) Paul reminded Timothy of this in the preceding two verses. “But as for you, continue in what you have learned and have firmly believed, knowing from whom you learned it and how from childhood you have been acquainted with the sacred writings, which are able to make you wise from salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.”
Friends, do not be deceived. 2 Timothy 2:15 “Do you best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”
Prayer: Our most Holy Father. We thank you for your word of truth. We pray we will be good stewards of your word and learn your will. Help us to follow this word and not transgress. Help us not to be deceived by the false teachers in the world. Help us to expose these men using your word as our guide. We pray we will be an example to all in receiving the love of the truth. Please forgive our sins and help us to forgive those who hurt us. In Christ name we pray, Amen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.