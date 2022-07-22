SMITHVILLE — Shepherd Elder Law Group is offering a program on special needs and disability planning through the Mid-Continent Library at the Smithville branch from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. The library is located at 120 Richardson St.
Learn more about the event and register by selecting the event from available options at mymcpl.org/events/.
