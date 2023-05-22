DIVAS ON A DIME: Add Mediterranean twist to Memorial Day barbecue

These kabobs are fresh, healthy and won't break the bank.

 Submitted Photo

As we approach Memorial Day weekend, it's time to honor and remember those who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. While we enjoy time with friends and family, take a moment to reflect on the meaning of this important day.

This weekend also marks the unofficial start of summer and the beginning of backyard barbecue season. Get ready to add some pizzazz to your celebration with a scrumptious Mediterranean Chicken and Veggie Kabobs recipe, paired with a cool and creamy dipping sauce and warm pita bread.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.