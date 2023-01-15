DIVAS ON A DIME: Celebrate Chinese New Year with Egg Fu Yung
Submitted Photo

This year, Chinese New Year begins on Sunday, Jan. 22 and will culminate with the Lantern Festival on Feb. 5 as we welcome the year of the Rabbit.

You know me, if festivities are happening, I'm on board! In the Chinese culture, eggs symbolize birth or a new start, so this week I'm sharing the Chinese American classic Egg Fu Yung. This Chinese restaurant favorite is like an omelet filled with crisp vegetables served with a sweet and savory sauce.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.