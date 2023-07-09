DIVAS ON A DIME: Cooking like pro, mastering spaghetti squash

Whether you wish to lose weight, improve digestive health, eat more veggies, lower your carbohydrates, go paleo or gluten free, or just love delicious food, you'll want to say hello to my little friend — spaghetti squash.
This squash is cooked into long tender strands like, well ... spaghetti. I'm not going to tell you it tastes exactly like pasta, because it doesn't. But it's delicious! The taste is sweet and mild, so this guilt free spaghetti alternative is a perfect substitute in your favorite pasta dishes.
The health benefits are significant with this nutrient-dense squash. You'll get vitamins, antioxidants, fatty acids, minerals and fiber. One cup of cooked spaghetti squash has 31 calories and 5.5 grams of net carbs, compared to 221 calories and 43 grams of carbs in one cup of cooked pasta. And can we be honest? Does anyone eat just one cup of pasta?
Spaghetti squash is easy, inexpensive and versatile. Stock up when it's on sale, because it keeps for a month stored in a cool dry place and up to three months in the fridge.
This big yellow squash can look intimidating, but I promise it's easy to prepare. Like all hard-shell squash, the rind is hard to cut. To make this easier, pierce the squash with a knife and cook in the microwave for 3-4 minutes to soften before cutting.
The easiest preparation is to roast the squash in halves. Use a sharp knife to cut lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place it cut side down in a roasting pan. You can add a little water and cover with foil if you like, but it's not necessary. Bake at 400 degrees for 40 to 55 minutes depending on size. It's done when it's easily pierced with a knife.
You can also microwave spaghetti squash. Slice lengthwise and remove the seeds. Place squash cut sides down in a 9x13 glass baking dish. Add an inch of water and cover tightly with plastic wrap. Microwave the squash on high for 15 minutes; check to see if the squash is thoroughly cooked. If not, microwave for 5 more minutes. Carefully remove the squash from the microwave and let stand until cool.
After the squash is cooked, scrape the squash with a fork to remove the spaghetti-like strands. As an entree, try it with marinara, pesto or Alfredo sauce.
This fresh, versatile recipe is a favorite as a light lunch or smartly paired with chicken, fish or shrimp.
Yield: 4 servings
Time: 60 minutes
Lemon Butter Spaghetti Squash
1 (2 pound) spaghetti squash
1 teaspoon olive oil
Pinch of salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons butter
1 garlic clove, finely minced
1 lemon, juice and zest
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or basil
2 tablespoons sliced almonds, optional
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil.
Slice the spaghetti squash in half lengthwise, scrape out the seeds. Brush all sides lightly with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place it cut side down on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 45 to 55 minutes, or until easily pierced with a knife.
About 5 minutes before the squash is finished roasting, heat a small saucepan over medium-low heat and melt the butter. Stir in the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the lemon juice, zest and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer, then remove from heat.
Scrape the squash strands into a serving bowl or platter. Toss, gently, with the lemon butter mixture. Top with parsley and almonds. Enjoy!
