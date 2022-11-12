Cranberry orange jam adds spice to soda bread

Cranberry orange jam pairs deliciously with cranberry orange soda bread.

I jokingly call this time of year "pumpkin flavored everything time." Yet, in the shadow of the squash is the equally endearing cranberry. While cranberry on its own is tart and berry-licious, if you want to make cranberry sing, pair it with orange.

This jam is sweet, tart and unbelievably addictive. Besides giving a major upgrade to your turkey sandwich, you'll love it with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer. It's also an excellent glaze for turkey, chicken, pork and salmon.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

