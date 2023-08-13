DIVAS ON A DIME: Create peak season veggie lasagna

Why make veggie lasagna? The obvious answer is "why not?" This time of year, our gardens are abundant, farmer's markets are bountiful and the end of summer produce in the grocery store is divine. These peak season veggies are begging to be the star of the show!

Lasagna is versatile and can be customized to suit individual preferences. You can select your favorite vegetables, such as zucchini, peppers, mushrooms and onions (as I used), or add other options like eggplant, summer squash, chard and spinach.

