DIVAS ON A DIME: Create sweet pepper poppers

Little poppers can deliver big flavor.

Have you seen the bags of those cute little mini red, yellow and orange sweet peppers in the produce section? They are adorable! Perhaps choosing produce according to level of cuteness isn't the best way, but in this case, it totally works!

These peppers are so versatile and so sweet, you can eat them right out of the bag. They're delicious grilled; just rub them with oil and pop them on the grill. Word to the wise — grill the whole bag, because they're scrumptious hot or cold and make a simple side dish, or a lovely addition to salads, or anytime snack.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

