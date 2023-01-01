DIVAS ON A DIME: Dried beans power-packed for pennies

Dried beans are less money, but can be filling if prepared correctly.

In January we’re filled with fresh resolve to make the new year better than the last. For many people, that means reigning in both our waistlines and our wallets. If I told you I have one solution to both problems, and you said, “You’re full of beans,” you’d be right.

Ah, the humble bean. Here we have a budget-friendly vegetable protein with great fiber, loaded with vitamins and minerals, free of cholesterol and saturated fats, with a low glycemic index. Mix them with grains, and you have a complete protein that can replace the protein in meats. At a mere 25 cents per serving, dried beans are economical enough to feed the masses. I recommend dried beans because they’re about one-third the cost of canned beans. Dried beans, properly prepared, taste much better, have better nutrition and less sodium.

