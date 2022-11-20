221124_ct_divasdime 001.jpg

If it's too late and you've got gluey potatoes, mix in a bunch of cheese and butter and season liberally. Put the potato mixture in a shallow casserole dish and top with buttered breadcrumbs. Bake until your "potato casserole" is lightly browned on top. And make extra gravy.

Making the Thanksgiving meal can be stressful because there are many things that can go wrong. So here are fixes to the most common fails.

But first, we're going to make an emergency kit like an insurance policy in case of disaster. You'll want a meat thermometer, lots of chicken broth, a packet of instant turkey gravy mix, a spray can of whipped topping and a frozen pizza.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

