DIVAS ON A DIME: Frozen lemonade concentrate surprisingly versatile

I'm always on the lookout for inexpensive ingredients that can be used in lots of recipes. I'm especially happy when I find unexpected uses for a common ingredient. I was wandering the frozen foods aisle and did a double take on a can of frozen lemonade. The wheels began to turn.
I keep frozen juice concentrate in the freezer at all times. Lemonade is a particular favorite because it's a useful ingredient for many different beverages and much more.
Some beverage ideas: Add strawberries, blueberries or raspberries to make fruity lemonade. Add mint or basil for a sophisticated twist. Mix lemonade with different soft drinks, like lemon-lime soda or ginger ale, for bubbly treats. Or mix with iced tea to make an Arnold Palmer.
Summer cocktails come to life mixed with lemonade. Who doesn't enjoy a hard lemonade slushy by the pool? Or a Lynchburg lemonade mixed with whiskey? Lemonade even makes a perfect base for a margarita.
How about dessert? Since frozen is as frozen does, here's the classic frozen lemonade ice box pie. Remember that one?
Lemonade Ice Box Pie
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 (12-ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
1 (6-ounce) can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust
In a mixing bowl, blend the first three ingredients. Pour the mixture into the pie crust and freeze until solid. Tart and creamy, cold and dreamy.
But here's where I got excited! I thought, what is frozen lemonade? It's a concentrate of lemon juice, citrus pulp, lemon oil and sugar. You know what else uses those ingredients? Marinades. Especially marinades for chicken and pork. I can feel your skepticism. Stick with me!
I went all "mad scientist" in the kitchen and played around until I came up with two marinade recipes that all my taste testers loved. I promise, they're not sweet! Here are the winners.
Both recipes make 1 cup of potent marinade, enough for 3-4 pounds of your preferred chicken pieces.
In a gallon-size resealable food storage bag, combine lemonade concentrate, Worcestershire, vinegar, garlic, rosemary and onion powder. Add chicken pieces, seal the bag and smush to blend. Marinate in refrigerator for 1 hour or, even better, overnight. Optional -- before you add the chicken, reserve 1/4 cup of marinade and mix with 1 cup plain yogurt to make a delicious sauce for the chicken.
Lemon, ginger and soy marinade
6 ounces frozen lemonade concentrate
1/4 cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated
1 tablespoon garlic cloves, crushed
1/2 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground
In a gallon-size resealable food storage bag, combine lemonade concentrate, soy sauce, ginger, garlic and pepper. Add chicken pieces, seal bag and smush to blend. Marinate in refrigerator at least 1 hour or overnight.
To cook the chicken — Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake for 50-55 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 F. You can also grill, broil or pan fry this chicken.
Please note lemonade concentrate comes in two sizes: 6 and 12 ounces. These recipes call for 6 ounces, so you may get two recipes from one can. When buying concentrate, purchase brands that don't contain high fructose corn syrup. They may cost a few cents more, but it's truly worth it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.