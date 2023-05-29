DIVAS ON A DIME: Get National Egg Day off to delicious start with budget-friendly Shakshuka

Shake up your morning with delicious Shakshuka.

 Submitted Photo

Did you know that National Egg Day is coming up on June 3? I hope you're ready to celebrate and start your day with a delicious and nutritious meal, because I've got a recipe for you that's sure to impress: Shakshuka!

But first, let's talk about egg prices. Yes, it's true, the cost of eggs has doubled since this time last year, but there's hope on the horizon. Eggs are expected to drop a total of about 30% by the end of the year, according to the USDA. The price isn't back to where it was, but at least it's going in the right direction.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.