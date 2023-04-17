DIVAS ON A DIME: Grow herb garden for fresh herbs all year long

Make this chimichurri with herbs grown from your own garden.

 Submitted Photo

Spring has sprung! In honor of Earth Day and for your culinary enjoyment, let's chat about growing herbs. You don't get more bang for your buck than planting an herb garden. Have you seen how expensive a bundle of fresh basil or dill is at the grocery store? It's crazy! For nearly the same price you can buy a live plant and enjoy a continuous harvest throughout the growing season and dried or frozen herbs all winter.

Even more economical than buying plants is starting your herb garden from seed. Many herbs happily grow from seed; basil, chives, dill and parsley, to mention a few. Find some gardening buddies and share seeds or seedlings to increase the variety of plants in your garden.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

