DIVAS ON A DIME: Healthy little muffins pack big nutrition

Try this take on Anzac Biscuits.

 Submitted Photo

Are you familiar with Aussie Bites? I first learned about them at Costco, where a sample made me a fan in one bite. These delectable little mini muffins pack big nutrition in a small package.

The main ingredient is whole grain rolled oats, and they're filled with superfoods like chia seeds, flaxseed, dried fruits, sunflower seeds, coconut, quinoa, honey and more. These nutritious bites are a great source of plant-based protein, fiber, healthy fatty acids and minerals. They contain omega-3 fatty acids, which boost the immune system and help improve brain function. Pretty cool, right?

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

