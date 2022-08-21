DIVAS ON A DIME Here's scoop on creamy homemade ice cream
Submitted Photo

It's fun to be a little decadent now and then, right? So, how does cold, velvety vanilla ice cream sound? How about indulgent chocolate ice cream? Perhaps sweet peach ice cream with raspberry swirl, or creamy espresso with chocolate pieces that melt in your mouth? Sound good?

Well, you're in luck, because this ice cream is easily made at home, with very few ingredients, and without an ice cream maker. And this base recipe has six delicious variations.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.