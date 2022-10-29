221103_ct_divasdime 001.jpg
Submitted Photo

Have you ever wished the dinner fairy would appear with an effortless dinner for your family? I sure have, usually at 8 o'clock in the evening, dying of hunger, with 100 plates spinning and none of them dinner plates!

'Tis the season for busyness beyond belief, but here's a solution: Spend time prepping meals now in anticipation of the busy season ahead. Let's cook pork and rice in quantity and stash them in the freezer with recipes to use them when you need a quick dinner fix.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.