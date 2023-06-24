DIVAS ON A DIME: Homemade ice pops beat summer heat

Savor the season with patriotic ice pops.

Independence Day is just around the corner. Celebrating the Fourth of July brings a sense of patriotism and community as people gather to enjoy parades, fireworks and barbecues. The summer heat adds an extra sizzle to the festivities, making it the perfect time to cool down by indulging in ice pops.

Before you dash to the grocery store, why don't we make popsicles at home? Here's a refreshing treat bursting with red, white and blue colors and fresh fruity flavors that bring relief on hot summer days.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

