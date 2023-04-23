DIVAS ON A DIME: Learn how to buy organic produce on budget

This fast, frugal and healthy recipe for green pea soup features two Clean 15 ingredients.

As grocery prices continue to rise, you might be wondering how to prioritize your grocery budget when it comes to buying organic produce. The most helpful tool for making informed choices is the Environmental Working Group's annual Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists.

The Dirty Dozen is a list of the top 12 fruits and vegetables that are most likely to contain high levels of pesticide residue. This year's list includes strawberries, spinach, kale, nectarines, apples, grapes, peaches, cherries, pears, tomatoes, celery and potatoes.

