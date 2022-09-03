DIVAS ON A DIME: Lentils meat substitute in sloppy Joes recipe

The use of lentils can help stretch the meat budget for a family while adding some more protein for the meal.

 Submitted Photo

We must congratulate the humble lentil. They have officially moved beyond soup and have been made into pasta, breads, chips and other snack foods, even plant-based meat replacements.

For home cooks, there are multitudes of reasons to love lentils. They're versatile, healthy, economical and very easy to prepare. They pack a wallop of bona fide nutrition and are one of the easiest legumes to digest.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of divasonadime.com. © 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.