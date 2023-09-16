DIVAS ON A DIME: Maximize flavor, savings with tasty twist on cottage pie

Creating a comfort dish can have a few added twists.

 Submitted Photo

In an era of rising prices, exploring versatile, budget-friendly ingredients is crucial. Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is a versatile and cost-effective meat substitute made from dehydrated soy flour or soy protein concentrate. It's used as a meat extender or substitute, making it a popular choice for frugal people looking to stretch their meat budget or those following a vegetarian or vegan diet. TVP is known for its high protein content and ability to absorb flavors, making it a suitable extender or replacement for ground meat in many recipes.

To rehydrate TVP, use a 1:1 ratio of TVP to liquid (by volume). This means for every 1 cup of dry TVP add 1 cup of liquid. The dry TVP expands into 2 cups of meat substitute and can be stored in the fridge for three to five days.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.