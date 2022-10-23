221027_ct_divasdime 001.jpg
Meringue is a light, airy and beautifully sweet French dessert made from stiffly whipped egg whites and sugar. Many people think it's a very difficult and temperamental technique, yet it's actually quite simple. When you see how easy and inexpensive this is, you'll never buy meringues from the bakery again!

To make our adorable little ghost cookies, we need hard meringues. This is meringue that has been baked in an oven. They are solid to the touch and light as air. They can shatter when you bite into them, then dissolve pleasingly on the tongue. Hard meringue can be eaten as a confection, a cookie or used as a base for other desserts.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com. (c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.

