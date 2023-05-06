DIVAS ON A DIME: Mother's Day gets sweeter with easy chocolate truffle recipe

This easy, no-bake truffle has only three ingredients.

Mother's Day is a special occasion to celebrate the love and sacrifice of all the amazing mothers and mother figures in our lives. This year, why not surprise your loved one with a delicious and decadent giant chocolate truffle as a sweet gesture of appreciation?

This easy-to-make, no-bake truffle has only three ingredients — chocolate chips, coconut oil and heavy cream — and features layers of firm chocolate on top and bottom, with a melt-in-your-mouth chocolate ganache layer in the middle. Plan on thin slices, because this decadent masterpiece is rich.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning, recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime. © 2023 King Features Synd., Inc.

